Kla (KLAC) Stake Maintained by Psagot Investment House Ltd; Lord Abbett & Company Upped Stake in Dorman Products Com (DORM) by $20.87 Million as Share Value Declined

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 861.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 15,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 16,820 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 1,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 1.49M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc Com (DORM) by 51.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 237,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 695,580 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.27 million, up from 458,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 194,104 shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos(Low) (NYSE:LOW) by 3,671 shares to 17,023 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj (Ita (ITA) by 52,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,625 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial(Xli) (XLI).

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What KLA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: IFF, TDG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livanova Plc Shs by 22,510 shares to 454,982 shares, valued at $44.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 168,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,264 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc Cl A.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dorman Products (DORM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession Nasdaq:DORM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

