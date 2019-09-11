Kla (KLAC) Stake Maintained by Decatur Capital Management Inc; Utah Retirement Systems Decreased Its Csx (CSX) Holding by $385,466; Shares Declined

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 14,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 66,163 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 51,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $148.75. About 1.65 million shares traded or 8.70% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 5,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 146,588 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, down from 151,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $70.69. About 6.00 million shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $764.31M for 17.50 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,583 shares to 507,313 shares, valued at $70.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,169 shares to 172,847 shares, valued at $32.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 39,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,918 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

