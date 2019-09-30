Kla (KLAC) Stake Lifted by Fiduciary Trust Company; As Brookline Bancorp Del (BRKL) Share Value Declined, Holder Moors & Cabot Cut Its Stake by $732,810

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (BRKL) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 48,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 61,684 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $946,000, down from 110,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 332,745 shares traded or 23.15% up from the average. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has declined 18.74% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C; 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 21,638 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 18,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $158.48. About 1.26M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,569 shares to 30,721 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,486 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37,462 shares to 37,862 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 18,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.28 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.28 per share. BRKL’s profit will be $22.36 million for 13.26 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.