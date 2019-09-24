Kla (KLAC) Shareholder Theleme Partners Llp Has Increased Position by $85.70 Million as Stock Price Rose; Girard Partners LTD Maintains Holding in Adobe Com (ADBE)

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24M, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $157.58. About 1.12 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 1,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 2,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 2.07 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apriem Advsr has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.05% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Daiwa Grp Inc Inc accumulated 39,412 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 149,875 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.01% or 783 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 365,733 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.37% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 45,023 shares. Stanley has 12,010 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Australia-based Macquarie Ltd has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 7,800 were accumulated by Highbridge Capital Mngmt. Oaktop Cap Ii Ltd Partnership holds 400,750 shares or 10.19% of its portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 50 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 8,100 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 47,900 shares.

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Updates Q3 Guidance Post Orbotech Buyout – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is KLA-Tencor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 7 Best S&P 500 Stocks of 2019 So Far – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The ECBâ€™s Announcement Could Boost Adobe – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, ADBE, BYND – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (ADBE, FDX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $566.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Shs by 1,830 shares to 4,873 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp Com by 5,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,039 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).