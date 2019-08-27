Kla (KLAC) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Lifted Its Holding by $5.48 Million; Turtle Creek Asset Management Boosted Its Service International (SCI) Position by $3.85 Million as Share Price Rose

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 96,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.15M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 261,178 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 46,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 645,132 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.04 million, up from 599,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $141.94. About 417,527 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas Story And Son Limited holds 5,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc reported 3.05M shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 1.48 million shares. Putnam Investments Llc owns 46,055 shares. Shell Asset has 23,060 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 2,858 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 227,756 shares. Hudock Limited Liability has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 959,126 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 10,823 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Ent Fincl Ser Corporation holds 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 604 shares.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 100,100 shares to 341,750 shares, valued at $45.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 11,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Swift Transportation.

