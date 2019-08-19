Kla (KLAC) Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Upped Its Position; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Old Republic International Has Increased Its Holding by $1.83 Million

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 861.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 15,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 16,820 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 1,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 342,029 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 461,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.52M, up from 446,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 398,740 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This is Why KLA-Tencor (KLAC) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: ITW, DOV, KMB, KLAC, AME – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is ‘More Positive’ On Memory Stocks – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 193,409 shares to 37,932 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usb (NYSE:USB) by 13,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 277,028 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hallmark Mngmt invested 0.04% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.77M shares. Moreover, Old National Bank In has 0.31% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 49,946 shares. Comerica State Bank invested in 37,537 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx invested 0.3% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 6,097 are held by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability. Capital Mngmt Assoc reported 2,375 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel holds 15,646 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Amer Century invested in 0.02% or 189,582 shares. Charter Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 2,421 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd reported 24,500 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 135 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,242 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo: Strong Earnings, Strong Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.28% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,205 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 57,467 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 2.23% or 58,374 shares in its portfolio. Davidson Investment Advisors reported 2.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Da Davidson And invested in 425,315 shares. Ent Corp holds 86,529 shares. Mai Mgmt owns 112,877 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 272,412 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt reported 5.08% stake. Ameritas Investment Incorporated stated it has 64,473 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 104,621 shares. James accumulated 58 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 94,674 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 158,000 shares to 545,400 shares, valued at $23.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 201,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).