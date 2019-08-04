Kla (KLAC) Shareholder Keating Investment Counselors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.41 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cortland Advisers Upped Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position by $1.52 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 11,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 34,935 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 46,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 2.20 million shares traded or 34.68% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 858,364 shares traded or 11.34% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Franklin Res has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Argent, a Tennessee-based fund reported 12,548 shares. Moreover, Engy Income Partners Ltd has 5.67% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Co invested in 0.14% or 11,051 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc holds 0.13% or 9,239 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 8,180 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.95% or 104,737 shares. Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Com Inc has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 22,598 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Lifeplan Fincl Group reported 400 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc holds 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 1,514 shares. Cypress Cap Group Inc has 36,300 shares. Private Ocean Llc accumulated 350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jennison Associates Ltd Com stated it has 86,247 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 3.55M shares stake. Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 1,573 shares. Old Bankshares In stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 54,250 are owned by Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt. Allstate Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested in 135 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eqis Cap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 12,136 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 20,996 shares stake. 89 are owned by Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru. Epoch Prns, a New York-based fund reported 75,211 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 398,044 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bailard has invested 0.16% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Artemis Mngmt Llp owns 357,841 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Liability accumulated 2,531 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 476 shares.

