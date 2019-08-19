Kla (KLAC) Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; As Innophos Holdings (IPHS) Share Price Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Has Boosted Stake

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 32.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 33,865 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 25,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $139.99. About 751,323 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q REV. $1.02B, EST. $1B; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (IPHS) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 19,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.06% . The hedge fund held 136,180 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 116,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Innophos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.45M market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 27,449 shares traded. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 39.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Innophos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHS); 29/03/2018 Innophos Holdings Director James Zallie to Resign From Board, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EBITDA UP 15%-17%; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS REITERATES YR DOUBLE-DIGIT REV. GROWTH VIEW; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – VP Brodheim Disposes 293 Of Innophos Holdings Inc; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 55C; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EPS UP 10%-14%

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “KLA Corporation (KLAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why KLA-Tencor (KLAC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Pick KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Westwood Grp Inc Inc owns 0.07% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 56,095 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 15,303 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 2,550 were accumulated by E&G L P. Utah Retirement System reported 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Wellington Grp Inc Llp has 10.46M shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division, Illinois-based fund reported 11,625 shares. Axa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 37,627 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 81,389 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt owns 63,209 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 0.01% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 31,934 are held by Leuthold Group Incorporated Lc. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 2,685 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,566 shares to 19,233 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 13,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,985 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 522,575 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,984 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold IPHS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 18.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Lc reported 248,575 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Moreover, Victory Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). 8,767 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 25,324 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc has invested 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 29,814 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 4,400 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Kennedy Capital invested in 467,137 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 35,800 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Renaissance Techs reported 755,800 shares stake.