Kla (KLAC) Shareholder Colony Group Has Upped Holding; Willingdon Wealth Management Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Trimmed by $1.11 Million

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 13,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 69,453 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 83,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38 million shares traded or 106.47% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 48.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 7,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 21,561 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 14,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 2.20M shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, EBAY – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts See 11% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of RDVY – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Down 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has invested 0.19% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Wetherby Asset Management Inc, California-based fund reported 3,150 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.07% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Franklin Res stated it has 959,123 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Ci Invs reported 224,573 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP invested 0.63% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). First Mercantile Tru invested in 990 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sei Invs Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Private Advisor Llc invested in 5,130 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Stifel Fincl reported 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa holds 0.03% or 2,950 shares. Element Cap Lc invested 0.09% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 55,134 shares to 236,484 shares, valued at $22.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) by 38,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,465 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,600 shares to 13,537 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.