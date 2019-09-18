Kla (KLAC) Share Value Rose While Theleme Partners Llp Raised Stake by $85.70 Million; Edge Wealth Management Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24M, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $152.6. About 2.01M shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 6,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 56,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 49,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 4.83 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 28,105 shares. Ally Financial, Michigan-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 12,971 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Neuberger Berman Lc reported 3.88M shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has 0.79% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 132,500 shares. 44,910 are held by Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 32,656 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 74,649 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Limited Liability Com stated it has 236,654 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Qs Lc reported 142,407 shares stake. United Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 418,982 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp has 3,672 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab owns 6.78 million shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,000 shares to 1,110 shares, valued at $84,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,197 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

