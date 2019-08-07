Kla (KLAC) Share Value Rose While Pioneer Investment Management Cut Holding by $1.80 Million; Chilton Investment Co Has Lifted Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) as Market Valuation Declined

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 15,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 430,597 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.42 million, down from 445,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 576,674 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 19,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 76,286 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 57,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 3.38 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) by 49,424 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $14.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 71,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27,251 shares to 476,139 shares, valued at $205.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 48,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,242 shares, and cut its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.