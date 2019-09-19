KLA (KLAC) Reaches $158.03 After 3.00% Down Move; Southport Management Has Decreased Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding By $538.86 Million

Southport Management Llc decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 30% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southport Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Southport Management Llc holds 14,000 shares with $1.26B value, down from 20,000 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $19.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $101.63. About 186,756 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions

The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.03. About 428,304 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHRThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $25.17 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $153.29 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:KLAC worth $755.01 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold KLA Corporation shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwest Counselors invested in 3,354 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt L P has 0.18% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 294,686 shares. Ameritas accumulated 5,838 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Lowe Brockenbrough And invested in 7,998 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 17,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. E&G L P stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 0.01% or 8,109 shares. Dean Investment Associate Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.65% or 38,345 shares. Sit Associates has 1,375 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 15,149 shares in its portfolio. 66,704 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. 643,744 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Macquarie Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 6,878 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 187 shares.

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 EPS, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $350.36M for 17.96 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.17 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 21.1 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

Among 9 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $157.94’s average target is -0.06% below currents $158.03 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 20 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, September 10. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $13300 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Goldman Sachs.

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is -0.13% below currents $101.63 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 22 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 1.07M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.1% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 0.01% or 915 shares. 200 are held by Destination Wealth. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 209 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 1.36M shares or 0.28% of the stock. Df Dent And stated it has 27,456 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 0.06% or 157,221 shares in its portfolio. 6,097 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Management Corporation. Columbus Circle holds 607,425 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chesley Taft Ltd has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Shell Asset Mngmt owns 22,906 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 17.29M shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 190,125 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 339 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 23.31 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.