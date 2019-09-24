KLA (KLAC) Reaches $157.02 52-Week High; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 48.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 852,182 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 2.61 million shares with $441.86 million value, up from 1.76 million last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $453.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 6.40M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion

The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) hit a new 52-week high and has $166.44 target or 6.00% above today’s $157.02 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $25.01 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $166.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.50 billion more. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $157.02. About 739,933 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) stake by 815,437 shares to 940,000 valued at $159.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Call) stake by 9.66M shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (NYSE:LVS) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 31.52% above currents $174.19 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 29 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 16.

Among 9 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $160.56’s average target is 2.25% above currents $157.02 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 20 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 18. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15200 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, July 22. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Bank of America. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold KLA Corporation shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap invested in 0.16% or 47,900 shares. Ameritas Investment has 0.03% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 5,838 shares. Strategic Financial Serv invested 0.38% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company has 23,050 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, West Oak Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 0.26% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 55,260 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd stated it has 15,704 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Allstate Corporation owns 18,824 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx accumulated 7,435 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Capital Management L P has 0.01% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 3,800 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 30 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt reported 0.11% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 451,657 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Landscape Management Limited Liability reported 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 479,736 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.01 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 20.96 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.