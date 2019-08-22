KLA (KLAC) Reaches $144.13 High on Aug, 22; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shorts Increased By 7.36%

The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) reached all time high today, Aug, 22 and still has $155.66 target or 8.00% above today’s $144.13 share price. This indicates more upside for the $23.29B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $155.66 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.86B more. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 700,385 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) had an increase of 7.36% in short interest. OXY’s SI was 41.01M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.36% from 38.20M shares previously. With 11.26M avg volume, 4 days are for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s short sellers to cover OXY’s short positions. The SI to Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s float is 5.48%. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 3.00 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.19 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 8.87 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

Among 7 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $59.57’s average target is 32.55% above currents $44.94 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.29 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 19.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

Among 11 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $145.91’s average target is 1.23% above currents $144.13 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 22 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 7. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained the shares of KLAC in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KLAC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo.

