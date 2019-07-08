Kla (KLAC) Position Has Upped by Citizens & Northern Corp; As Portola Pharmaceuticals Com (PTLA) Stock Price Rose, Fernwood Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.59 Million

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 56.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 2,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,789 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 4,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 930,080 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 19/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (PTLA) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 46,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,011 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 340,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 593,979 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 4km SSE of Portola Valley, CA; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 03/05/2018 – $PTLA FDA Approves Andexxa

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.04% or 19,275 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 42,754 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 1,990 are owned by Smith Asset Gru Inc Lp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company accumulated 0% or 95 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 115,448 are owned by Tekla Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 286,730 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 93,692 shares. Fmr Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 71,778 shares. Ameritas Invest Incorporated accumulated 5,426 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 1.73M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability reported 154,307 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Management has invested 0.03% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Newfocus Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 14,595 shares. Hbk Invests LP owns 86,258 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.12% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). West Oak Capital Llc accumulated 400 shares. Sequoia Advisors Ltd owns 4,693 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc reported 135,924 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 4,516 shares. 23,568 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 400 are owned by First Interstate National Bank & Trust. Strategic Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,938 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 4,376 are owned by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 284,961 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $119,198 activity.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.