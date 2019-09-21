Kla (KLAC) Position Boosted by Barclays Plc; Hamilton Lane Advisors Boosted Trupanion (TRUP) Holding

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 235,288 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 4627.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 263,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 269,492 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.85M, up from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 3.19 million shares traded or 97.68% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) (NYSE:VZ) by 436,400 shares to 516,500 shares, valued at $29.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

