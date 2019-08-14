Kla (KLAC) Market Valuation Rose While Scotia Capital Has Upped Stake; Bank Of Nova Scotia Position in Verizon Communications (Put) (VZ) Has Trimmed by $3.32 Million as Shares Declined

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 206.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 5,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 7,878 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 2,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 624,165 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) (VZ) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 56,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 23,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 8.45 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 15,387 shares to 420,023 shares, valued at $22.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 12,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,144 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Fin Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 0.3% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 12,472 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 40,959 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 236,802 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.25% or 404,823 shares in its portfolio. 352,425 are held by California Employees Retirement Systems. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 430,597 shares. Investec Asset Limited owns 72,810 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 2,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Lc reported 12,049 shares. Sit Invest Associate holds 1,050 shares. Mufg Americas Holding owns 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 23,000 shares. Us Bankshares De has 0.02% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 53,399 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 1.78% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ruggie Gp holds 887 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 87,170 shares. 71,911 are owned by Dubuque Bankshares Trust. Adirondack Tru holds 34,402 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth invested in 47,166 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Guardian Cap LP reported 0.39% stake. Winslow Asset Mgmt has 4,654 shares. L & S Advsr Inc holds 0.74% or 93,020 shares. 326,609 are held by Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Jefferies owns 23,706 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Violich Mgmt Inc reported 124,821 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 3.31 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Dodge Cox has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Neumann Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 38,375 shares stake.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 9,000 shares to 68,700 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 22,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).