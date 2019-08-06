KLA (KLAC) Investors: Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating, Sees $170.0000/Share; Kvh Industries (KVHI) Shorts Up By 106.62%

Kvh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KVHI) had an increase of 106.62% in short interest. KVHI’s SI was 177,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 106.62% from 86,100 shares previously. With 25,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Kvh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KVHI)’s short sellers to cover KVHI’s short positions. The SI to Kvh Industries Inc’s float is 1.3%. The stock decreased 4.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 21,857 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 01/05/2018 – KVH Industries to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 23c-Loss 30c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 04/05/2018 – Correct: KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 21c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 28c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold KVH Industries, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 1.89% more from 9.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group invested in 10,456 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 2,442 shares. Needham has invested 3.48% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 9,877 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 38,600 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,251 shares. Renaissance Lc stated it has 424,894 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancorporation De owns 500 shares. 37,230 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset. Twin Focus Capital Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 51,800 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 4,731 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 22,801 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & has 0.01% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 39,786 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $20,145 activity. The insider JACKSON ELIZABETH sold $20,145.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets mobile connectivity services and products for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $166.82 million. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware services and products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers airtime plans that enable clients to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services.