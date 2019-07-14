Kla (KLAC) Holding Maintained by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc; Carroll Financial Associates Increases Position in Duke Energy New Com New (DUK)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $122.92. About 1.41 million shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 5,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,559 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 133,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.10 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Sp500 Low Volatility Etf by 90,257 shares to 52,329 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Revenueshares Small Cap Etf by 8,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,811 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 59,673 shares. California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bessemer Group holds 0% or 4,369 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 123,920 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited reported 9,400 shares. Cypress Grp reported 0.5% stake. 3,028 are held by Of Oklahoma. Vantage Invest Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 106,333 shares. Interocean Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,383 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited has 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cadinha And Ltd reported 3,024 shares. Fincl Counselors invested in 137,036 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank & accumulated 2,443 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Webster National Bank N A has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 5,443 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

