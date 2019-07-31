Kla (KLAC) Holder Twin Tree Management LP Has Lowered Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Skytop Capital Management Has Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 95.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 80,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,897 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 83,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140. About 459,990 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q REV. $1.02B, EST. $1B; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.37 million for 20.47 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE) by 14,300 shares to 171,400 shares, valued at $27.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (Put) (NYSE:ROK) by 82,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 545,826 shares. Bokf Na holds 6,515 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr accumulated 7,986 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sei Invests owns 0.03% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 69,782 shares. First Business Svcs accumulated 5,474 shares. 352,425 are owned by California Employees Retirement. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 2,631 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Westchester Cap Management Lc reported 23,190 shares stake. Cibc Asset owns 22,127 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.16% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hallmark Cap has 0.04% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 2,743 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Cullen Frost Bankers has 1,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Cap has 58,946 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. Evergreen Management Lc reported 314,161 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,748 shares. 5,572 were reported by Brouwer & Janachowski Lc. Covington Investment Advsrs owns 75,558 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Barometer Mgmt holds 110,950 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 40,391 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl accumulated 15.79 million shares. Inr Advisory Service Limited Liability holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 2.96% stake. Ccm Advisers Ltd Company has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crystal Rock Mngmt holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,555 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 196,645 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs owns 398,898 shares or 6.19% of their US portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Llc Oh has 57,913 shares for 4.31% of their portfolio.