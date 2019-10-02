Kla (KLAC) Holder Theleme Partners Llp Has Raised Holding by $85.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Codexis (CDXS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Opaleye Management Cut Its Stake by $2.25 Million

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $768.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 316,901 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24M, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $155.45. About 1.05 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $328.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc by 310,227 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortress Biotech Inc by 365,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $481,616 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by NICOLS JOHN J, worth $133,000.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1.

