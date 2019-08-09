Kla (KLAC) Holder Miller Howard Investments Trimmed Stake by $25.11 Million as Share Value Rose; Towle & Co Trimmed Its Position in Renewable Energy Group (REGI) as Valuation Declined

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 211,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 412,797 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.29M, down from 623,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.27. About 401,227 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $477.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 335,987 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30

