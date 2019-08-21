Kla (KLAC) Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.47 Million as Stock Value Rose; Dean Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Greenbrier Companies (GBX) by $361,184

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 19,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 40,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $140.37. About 1.16 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 303,563 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

