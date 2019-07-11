Kla (KLAC) Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Cut Its Position by $2.47 Million as Stock Rose; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Upped Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Stake by $39.73 Million; Market Value Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 40,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $118.85. About 28,682 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.74M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.34M, up from 5.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 33,474 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $119,198 activity.

Analysts await KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.38 million for 17.38 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by KLA-Tencor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Cap Ltd has invested 0.12% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Retail Bank accumulated 8,390 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Communication holds 0.04% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Wright Investors Ser holds 0.11% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 2,336 shares. 239,037 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Hl Services Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,953 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 10 shares. Assetmark invested in 1,312 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 1,235 shares in its portfolio. Dean Assocs Ltd Co holds 0.67% or 38,603 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 104 shares stake. Parkside Finance Savings Bank And Trust has invested 0% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Aperio Grp Ltd owns 82,977 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 1,573 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 9,132 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Llc reported 0.01% stake. Cadence Bancorp Na holds 0.21% or 16,005 shares. Fort Washington Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Wade G W & has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 232 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 35,775 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 15,255 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has 129,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Narwhal reported 19,720 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.04% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Sfe Investment Counsel has invested 0.11% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Weiss Multi holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 29,304 shares.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 1.52 million shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $109.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 405,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

