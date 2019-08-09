Kla (KLAC) Holder Keating Investment Counselors Lowered Its Position by $1.41 Million; Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Stock Value Declined While North Star Asset Management Has Lifted by $1.11 Million Its Stake

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 11,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 34,935 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 46,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.26. About 76,028 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 17,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 284,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12M, up from 266,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 140,444 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PT Bahana TCW Investment Management Automates Investment Operations with SS&C PORTIA – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SS&C to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: SSNC,JKS,LRAD – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PRTY, SSNC, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Plunged 17.8% in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 54,569 shares. Kj Harrison Partners has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 774 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 3.25M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Barometer Capital Mngmt has invested 0.5% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp owns 63,150 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd reported 27,925 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management has 33,310 shares. Creative Planning has 5,310 shares. 311,366 are held by Nordea Invest Management. Moreover, Paloma Communications has 0.08% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 9,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mngmt holds 1.59% or 2.43 million shares in its portfolio.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perrigo Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 18,398 shares to 4,880 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,400 shares, and cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 314,313 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication has invested 0% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 23,025 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mngmt Inc. Macquarie Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Amica Retiree Med holds 0.1% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 919 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 379 shares. Epoch Invest Partners owns 0.04% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 75,211 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0.21% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Twin Focus Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,000 shares. Moody Bancorp Division reported 0% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.02% or 63,589 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gp has invested 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.06% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.06% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 100,787 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 1.38% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 1.68M shares.