Kla (KLAC) Holder Gradient Investments Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Rose; Westwood Holdings Group Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Increased by $10.12 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 190,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.31M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 20,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 70,555 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 90,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 2.20 million shares traded or 34.68% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 1,742 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Llc invested 0.05% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Highland Cap Mgmt Limited reported 10,440 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Chemical National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.17% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 3,879 shares. Putnam Invs accumulated 236,802 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 80 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.28% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 10.46M shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 5,606 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 608,053 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Alkeon Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.42% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 711,127 shares. Bank & Trust has 3,676 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 1.19% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 249,444 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 3,898 shares to 30,220 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 231,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.37 million for 19.48 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 167,254 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $54.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenaris S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TS) by 330,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).