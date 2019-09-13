KLA Corporation (KLAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLA Corporation 123 5.28 N/A 8.18 16.66 Lam Research Corporation 192 3.55 N/A 15.41 13.54

Table 1 demonstrates KLA Corporation and Lam Research Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lam Research Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than KLA Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. KLA Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Lam Research Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLA Corporation 0.00% 68.5% 20% Lam Research Corporation 0.00% 46.7% 22.7%

Risk and Volatility

KLA Corporation’s 1.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lam Research Corporation is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KLA Corporation is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Lam Research Corporation is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Lam Research Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KLA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

KLA Corporation and Lam Research Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLA Corporation 0 3 6 2.67 Lam Research Corporation 0 4 4 2.50

$154.06 is KLA Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 2.97%. Competitively Lam Research Corporation has a consensus price target of $217.25, with potential downside of -7.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that KLA Corporation looks more robust than Lam Research Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of KLA Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.1% of Lam Research Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of KLA Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Lam Research Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLA Corporation -4.44% 11.99% 8.22% 28.63% 28.24% 52.33% Lam Research Corporation -3.86% 9.03% 2.28% 22.04% 11.06% 53.2%

For the past year KLA Corporation has weaker performance than Lam Research Corporation

Summary

Lam Research Corporation beats KLA Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the waferÂ’s edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.