KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLA Corporation 120 4.70 N/A 8.18 16.66 Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.38 N/A 1.80 17.41

Demonstrates KLA Corporation and Nanometrics Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nanometrics Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than KLA Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. KLA Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KLA Corporation and Nanometrics Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLA Corporation 0.00% 68.5% 20% Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.74 beta means KLA Corporation’s volatility is 74.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Nanometrics Incorporated is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KLA Corporation is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Nanometrics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Nanometrics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KLA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for KLA Corporation and Nanometrics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLA Corporation 0 3 9 2.75 Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of KLA Corporation is $146.79, with potential upside of 5.48%. Nanometrics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $40 average target price and a 44.51% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Nanometrics Incorporated looks more robust than KLA Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KLA Corporation and Nanometrics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 90.6%. About 0.2% of KLA Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nanometrics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLA Corporation -4.44% 11.99% 8.22% 28.63% 28.24% 52.33% Nanometrics Incorporated -13.15% -11.03% -13.53% 1.62% -13.55% 14.82%

For the past year KLA Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Summary

KLA Corporation beats Nanometrics Incorporated on 8 of the 12 factors.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.