KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company, KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KLA Corporation has 92.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 61.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand KLA Corporation has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have KLA Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLA Corporation 0.00% 68.50% 20.00% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares KLA Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KLA Corporation N/A 118 16.66 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

KLA Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio KLA Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for KLA Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLA Corporation 0 3 8 2.73 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.15 2.76

$145.91 is the average price target of KLA Corporation, with a potential upside of 8.10%. The rivals have a potential upside of 44.59%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, KLA Corporation make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KLA Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLA Corporation -4.44% 11.99% 8.22% 28.63% 28.24% 52.33% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year KLA Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KLA Corporation are 2.6 and 1.8. Competitively, KLA Corporation’s rivals have 5.13 and 4.34 for Current and Quick Ratio. KLA Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KLA Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.74 shows that KLA Corporation is 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, KLA Corporation’s rivals are 25.46% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

KLA Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.