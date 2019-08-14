KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Comparing side by side

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials businesses, KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLA Corporation 118 4.64 N/A 8.18 16.66 Ambarella Inc. 44 6.65 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of KLA Corporation and Ambarella Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLA Corporation 0.00% 68.5% 20% Ambarella Inc. 0.00% -9% -8%

Risk & Volatility

KLA Corporation’s 1.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Ambarella Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KLA Corporation are 2.6 and 1.8. Competitively, Ambarella Inc. has 9.8 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ambarella Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KLA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

KLA Corporation and Ambarella Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLA Corporation 0 3 8 2.73 Ambarella Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

KLA Corporation has a 11.31% upside potential and an average target price of $145.91. On the other hand, Ambarella Inc.’s potential downside is -8.54% and its average target price is $40.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, KLA Corporation is looking more favorable than Ambarella Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of KLA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of Ambarella Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of KLA Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Ambarella Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLA Corporation -4.44% 11.99% 8.22% 28.63% 28.24% 52.33% Ambarella Inc. -0.24% 11.07% 0.08% 31.17% 30.38% 42.8%

For the past year KLA Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Ambarella Inc.

Summary

KLA Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Ambarella Inc.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.