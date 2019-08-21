Kkr & Co (KKR) Share Value Rose While Walnut Private Equity Partners Decreased Stake; Wills Financial Group Continues to Hold Position in Nike (NKE)

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 70,326 shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 29/05/2018 – KKR to buy BMC Software; 09/03/2018 – FTC: 20171840: KKR North America Fund XI (AMG) LLC; Envision Healthcare Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Toorak Capital Partners Closes Increased KKR Investment as Company Reaches $1 Billion Milestone; 27/05/2018 – KKR IN TALKS TO BUY WESFARMERS PUBS & LIQUOR OPS: AUSTRALIAN; 16/05/2018 – Despite Challenging Times, Global Business Growth is on the Rise, Finds Epicor; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-KKR launches unit focused on impact investing; 03/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP QTRLY FEES AND OTHER REVENUES $394.4 MLN VS $380.2 MLN; 18/05/2018 – KKR – FUNDS ADVISED BY TRITON, KKR ANNOUNCED SALE OF MEHILÄINEN, LEADING PROVIDER OF PVT HEALTH CARE, SOCIAL SERVICES IN FINLAND, TO CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS; 25/04/2018 – KKR Finds Insurance Industry Embracing a ‘New World Order’; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-American Tower, KKR are bidders for Altice’s towers- Bloomberg

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 34,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 28,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $82.21. About 423,818 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,813 shares to 83,499 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

