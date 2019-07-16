Kkr & Co (KKR) Stock Rose While Walnut Private Equity Partners Lowered Its Stake by $879,405; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Raised Its Avx New (AVX) Stake by $872,253

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 163,453 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX Capacitors; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance" on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "AVX Receives 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon – GlobeNewswire" published on August 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: "AVX Corporation Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire" on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "AVX Releases the First Wire-to-Board RF Coaxial IDC Connectors for Industrial & Automotive Applications – GlobeNewswire" published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "AVX is Exhibiting at electronica 2018 NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

