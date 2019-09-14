KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH)

As REIT – Retail businesses, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
|20
|9.78
|N/A
|1.55
|12.89
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|21
|1.43
|N/A
|0.32
|0.00
In table 1 we can see KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Washington Prime Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Washington Prime Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 0%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.3%
|0.2%
|-0.55%
|-1.33%
|-2.81%
|4.6%
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. beats Washington Prime Group Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.