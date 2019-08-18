KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has 98.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 70.24% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.7% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.54% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. N/A 20 12.89 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 1.53 2.27

With consensus price target of $21, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a potential upside of 9.78%. As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 1.66%. With higher possible upside potential for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s peers, equities research analysts think KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. -0.3% 0.2% -0.55% -1.33% -2.81% 4.6% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.