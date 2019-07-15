KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Analysts See $0.40 EPS; GENTING HONG KONG LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (GTHKF) Shorts Increased By 15.09%

GENTING HONG KONG LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GTHKF) had an increase of 15.09% in short interest. GTHKF’s SI was 2.56 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.09% from 2.23M shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 237 days are for GENTING HONG KONG LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GTHKF)’s short sellers to cover GTHKF’s short positions. It closed at $0.129 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 43.66% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. KREF’s profit would be $22.96M giving it 12.62 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s analysts see -9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 129,947 shares traded. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has declined 0.73% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical KREF News: 16/05/2018 – KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2023; 18/04/2018 – KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC – SALE SETTLED ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND APRIL 16, 2018; 18/04/2018 – KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC – DEAL FOR NET PROCEEDS OF $112.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ACQUIRE TARGET ASSETS CONSISTENT WITH INVESTMENT STRATEGIES AND GUIDELINES; 16/05/2018 – KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC – NOTES WILL BE KREF’S SENIOR UNSECURED OBLIGATIONS; 17/04/2018 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Goes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 1Q Core EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Announces Sale of CMBS B-Pieces; 20/03/2018 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust CFO William B. Miller Steps Down

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. It has a 12.84 P/E ratio.

Another recent and important Genting Hong Kong Limited (OTCMKTS:GTHKF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Seeking U.S. And Asian Deep Value Stocks With The Acquirer’s Multiple – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2016.

Genting Hong Kong Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cruise and cruise related operations; and leisure, entertainment, and hospitality activities in the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It operates through two divisions, Cruise and Cruise-Related Activities, and Non-Cruise Activities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily operates passenger cruise ships under the Star Cruises, Dream Cruises, and Crystal Cruises brands; and MV Werften and Lloyd Werft shipyards.