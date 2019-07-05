KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Analysts See $0.40 EPS; Dorman Products (DORM)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 43.66% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. KREF’s profit would be $22.97 million giving it 12.53 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s analysts see -9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 130,468 shares traded. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has declined 0.73% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical KREF News: 15/05/2018 – KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ACQUIRE TARGET ASSETS CONSISTENT WITH INVESTMENT STRATEGIES AND GUIDELINES; 30/05/2018 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC – SALE SETTLED ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND APRIL 16, 2018; 16/05/2018 – KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC – NOTES WILL BE KREF’S SENIOR UNSECURED OBLIGATIONS; 12/03/2018 – KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 37C; 02/04/2018 – KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE `ENCOURAGED’ BY FORWARD PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 1Q EPS 44c; 18/04/2018 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Announces Sale of CMBS B-Pieces; 18/04/2018 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Sale of CMBS B-Pieces For Proceeds of $112.7M; 16/03/2018 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Goes Above 200D-MA: Technicals

Dorman Products Inc (DORM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 107 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 86 trimmed and sold stakes in Dorman Products Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 25.64 million shares, down from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dorman Products Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 69 Increased: 78 New Position: 29.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 46,943 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 6.42% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.09 per share. DORM’s profit will be $37.81M for 18.97 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.84% EPS growth.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. It has a 23.15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. for 48,092 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 161,218 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 1.95% invested in the company for 793,888 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.76% in the stock. Tributary Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 253,877 shares.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On Dorman Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DORM) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Roars to Highest Close of 2019; Gold, Oil Enjoy Historic Days – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Ideal Dividend Stocks for New Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.