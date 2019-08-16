Kkr & Co (KKR) Share Price Rose While Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $879,405; Old West Investment Management Has Upped Position in Cameco (CCJ)

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 711,680 shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 09/04/2018 – KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.125 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-KKR & CO LP’S ROBERT ANTABLIN, KEN MEHLMAN TO HEAD NEWLY CREATED UNIT FOCUSED ON IMPACT INVESTING; 29/05/2018 – KKR to buy BMC Software; 13/03/2018 – KKR’S COGNITA SCHOOLS IS SAID TO BE VALUED AT GBP2B IN SALE; 09/03/2018 – Kimble Applications Secures Funding from Accel-KKR; 16/05/2018 – FTC: 20181097: Accel-KKR Capital Partners IV, LP; Brian Hamilton; 19/03/2018 – KKR & CO LP – DEAL FOR FOR $765 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KKR drops partnership structure in wake of Trump tax reforms; 17/05/2018 – KKR EUROPE HEAD JOHANNES HUTH TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIR OF PRIVATE EQUITY CHARITY – FT; 16/05/2018 – QINGDAO HAIER 600690.SS SAYS KKR HOME INVESTMENT S.À.R.L. HAS UNLOADED 4.94 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN NOV 9, 2017 AND MAY 16, 2018

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company's stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 1.74M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.



Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 66,176 shares to 116,619 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 12,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,912 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

