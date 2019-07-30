Kkr & Co (KKR) Holder Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Trimmed Position by $879,405; Marathon Capital Management Boosted Position in M D C Holding (MDC)

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 2.67 million shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 13/03/2018 – American Tower, KKR Are Said to Be Bidders for Altice’s Towers; 16/05/2018 – FTC: 20181097: Accel-KKR Capital Partners IV, LP; Brian Hamilton; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181025: KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limited Partnership; Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership; 18/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP KKR.N – TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE UNDISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – Epicor Executives Named to Prestigious Women of the Channel List by CRN; 07/03/2018 – KKR to Buy Heartland Dental Majority Stake; Ontario Teachers’ to Retain a Stake; 04/04/2018 – GIBSON BRANDS SAYS CONTACTED AND/OR IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL INVESTORS ABOUT REFINANCING BONDS & OTHER DEBT & EQUITY INVESTMENTS IN CO; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates KKR CLO 13 Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 04/04/2018 – KKR TO INVEST $172M IN CHERWELL SOFTWARE; 03/05/2018 – KKR & Co. 1Q Economic Profit 42c/Share

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in M D C Holding Inc (MDC) by 519.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 51,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,378 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in M D C Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 663,797 shares traded or 53.17% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 50,800 shares to 172,000 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

