KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. 24 3.56 N/A 2.95 9.07 The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.41 N/A 1.63 14.61

Table 1 demonstrates KKR & Co. Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Carlyle Group L.P. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than KKR & Co. Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. KKR & Co. Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KKR & Co. Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 2.2% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Carlyle Group L.P. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Analyst Ratings

KKR & Co. Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 1 2.50

KKR & Co. Inc.’s average target price is $31.63, while its potential upside is 31.90%. Competitively The Carlyle Group L.P. has an average target price of $28, with potential upside of 32.89%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, The Carlyle Group L.P. is looking more favorable than KKR & Co. Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of KKR & Co. Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KKR & Co. Inc. -1.98% 3.36% 8.56% 18.57% -2.05% 36.27% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year KKR & Co. Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 7 of the 11 factors.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the Upstream Oil and Gas and Equipment, minerals and royalties and Services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.