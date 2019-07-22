KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

Since KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. 24 3.75 N/A 2.95 8.21 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.79 N/A 1.64 8.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KKR & Co. Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than KKR & Co. Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. KKR & Co. Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has KKR & Co. Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 3.2% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for KKR & Co. Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 29.28% for KKR & Co. Inc. with average price target of $32.5. On the other hand, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 1.83% and its average price target is $14.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that KKR & Co. Inc. seems more appealing than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.6% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares and 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KKR & Co. Inc. 1.89% 3.68% 3.02% 1.77% 11.31% 23.33% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11%

For the past year KKR & Co. Inc. was more bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors KKR & Co. Inc. beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the Upstream Oil and Gas and Equipment, minerals and royalties and Services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.