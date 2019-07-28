KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

This is a contrast between KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. 24 4.04 N/A 2.95 8.21 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.24 N/A 2.03 9.31

In table 1 we can see KKR & Co. Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than KKR & Co. Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. KKR & Co. Inc. is currently more affordable than Jefferies Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KKR & Co. Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 3.2% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.37 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for KKR & Co. Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

KKR & Co. Inc.’s consensus target price is $32.5, while its potential upside is 19.05%. Meanwhile, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 6.48%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that KKR & Co. Inc. seems more appealing than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KKR & Co. Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 82.4%. About 0.5% of KKR & Co. Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has 8.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KKR & Co. Inc. 1.89% 3.68% 3.02% 1.77% 11.31% 23.33% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99%

For the past year KKR & Co. Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors KKR & Co. Inc. beats Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the Upstream Oil and Gas and Equipment, minerals and royalties and Services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.