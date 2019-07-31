KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. 24 3.99 N/A 2.95 8.21 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.73 N/A 2.00 10.32

Table 1 highlights KKR & Co. Inc. and Invesco Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Invesco Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than KKR & Co. Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. KKR & Co. Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Invesco Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 3.2% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Invesco Ltd.’s 55.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and Invesco Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

KKR & Co. Inc.’s consensus price target is $32.5, while its potential upside is 20.33%. On the other hand, Invesco Ltd.’s potential upside is 7.38% and its consensus price target is $20.8. Based on the data shown earlier, KKR & Co. Inc. is looking more favorable than Invesco Ltd., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KKR & Co. Inc. and Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares. Comparatively, Invesco Ltd. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KKR & Co. Inc. 1.89% 3.68% 3.02% 1.77% 11.31% 23.33% Invesco Ltd. -3.11% -2.28% 11.48% -1.39% -27.88% 23%

For the past year KKR & Co. Inc. was more bullish than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Invesco Ltd.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the Upstream Oil and Gas and Equipment, minerals and royalties and Services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.