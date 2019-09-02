KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. 24 3.81 N/A 2.95 9.07 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.08 N/A 2.06 8.48

Demonstrates KKR & Co. Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to KKR & Co. Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. KKR & Co. Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KKR & Co. Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 2.2% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Volatility and Risk

KKR & Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KKR & Co. Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.31% and an $30.83 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares and 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares. 0.3% are KKR & Co. Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KKR & Co. Inc. -1.98% 3.36% 8.56% 18.57% -2.05% 36.27% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year KKR & Co. Inc. has 36.27% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the Upstream Oil and Gas and Equipment, minerals and royalties and Services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.