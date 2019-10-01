KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Analysts See $0.40 EPS; Optimumbank Holdings (OPHC) Shorts Up By 22.58%

Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report $0.40 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. KKR’s profit would be $337.04 million giving it 17.01 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, KKR & Co. Inc.’s analysts see 2.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 247,098 shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 04/04/2018 – GIBSON BRANDS SAYS NEGOTIATIONS CONCLUDED ON MARCH 28 AS SHAREHOLDERS & KKR WERE “SIGNIFICANTLY DIVERGENT” REGARDING CONSIDERATION FOR PARTIES INVOLVED; 18/05/2018 – CVC to Buy Finnish Health-Care Firm Mehilainen From Triton, KKR; 19/04/2018 – Regulated banks soften stance on leveraged lending guidance; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Rising Nation State Cyber Attacks from…Lebanon and the Netherlands? Optiv Security Cyber-Intelligence Report Reveals State of the Cyber-Threat Landscape; 13/03/2018 – American Tower, KKR are bidders for Altice NV’s towers-Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – KKR-BACKED EMERALD MEDIA BUYS SIGNIFICANT MINORITY STAKE IN; 29/05/2018 – KKR to buy BMC Software; 15/05/2018 – JBF INDUSTRIES – UNDER ARRANGEMENT, KKR WILL HOLD 51 PCT ECONOMIC INTEREST, CO WILL HAVE 49 PCT ECONOMIC INTEREST IN PTA BUSINESS

Optimumbank Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OPHC) had an increase of 22.58% in short interest. OPHC’s SI was 3,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 22.58% from 3,100 shares previously. With 4,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Optimumbank Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s short sellers to cover OPHC’s short positions. It closed at $2.9852 lastly. It is down 28.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q2 2019. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold KKR & Co. Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 6.78 million shares or 113.64% more from 3.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.36% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) or 32,500 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Llc holds 400,000 shares. Covey Ltd Co holds 6.94% or 229,215 shares. Davis Prtn Limited has invested 5.41% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Essex Fincl Services Inc has 0.16% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Pinnacle Llc accumulated 6,825 shares or 0% of the stock.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. The company has market cap of $22.93 billion. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. It has a 10.02 P/E ratio. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things , internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy.

Among 3 analysts covering KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KKR & Co has $3500 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32’s average target is 17.60% above currents $27.21 stock price. KKR & Co had 10 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, September 19. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) rating on Thursday, September 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $3200 target.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $5.76 million. The firm accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services.