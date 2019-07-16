Kkr & Co (KKR) Holder Walnut Private Equity Partners Lowered Position; Blue Bird (HCAC) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Raised Its Holding by $420,000

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 2.54M shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 23/05/2018 – Iran sanctions could hit sale of Arclight’s North Sea Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – KKR eyes boost from Trump tax cut; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – KKR to Switch to Corporation Structure From Partnership July 1; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181209: Trident VII, L.P.; KKR Magellan Aggregator L.P; 19/03/2018 – Longview Power to Explore Strategic Alternatives, Engages Houlihan Lokey; 10/05/2018 – Fortis Opts for India Tycoons Over TPG, KKR in Hospital Takeover; 21/05/2018 – KKR Is Said to Weigh IPO or Sale for Telecom Firm United Group; 29/05/2018 – KKR reaches $8.3B deal to buy BMC Software; 03/05/2018 – KKR 1Q Net $170.1M

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 26,250 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 61,280 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 35,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 36,141 shares traded. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul; 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQ CORP III UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC.UT); 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 3.27 million shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (IGHG) by 5,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776 shares, and cut its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

More notable recent Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 8-K Hennessy Capital Acquisi For: Jun 25 – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Pricing of $261000000 Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of its Business Combination with Blue Bird – Business Wire” on February 24, 2015. More interesting news about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Daseke: Loading Up For A Promising Second Half – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing April 16, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

More notable recent KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KKR Acquires New Industrial Properties and Increases Real Estate Industrial Portfolio – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR): Greenhaven Road Capital Says â€œIs Growing Faster Than The Industryâ€ – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KKR For Nielsen Report ‘Is A False Rumor’ – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “wrap: Francisco Partners, GTCR, Bregal, Synthomer, CD&R, Kohlberg, KKR | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 03, 2019.