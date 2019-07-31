Kkr & Co (KKR) Shareholder Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Decreased Holding; As Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Stock Rose, Renaissance Technologies Boosted Position

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 2.49 million shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 09/04/2018 – MAX FINANCIAL SERVICES -APPROVED SUBMISSION OF FUND RAISING PROPOSALS FROM KKR CAPITAL, STANDARD CHARTERED AND TPG GLOBAL; 03/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVES PLAN TO CONVERT FROM A PARTNERSHIP TO A CORPORATION, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 18/05/2018 – CVC to buy Finnish healthcare group Mehilainen from KKR, Triton; 08/03/2018 – KKR Releases “Diverging Paths” by Henry H. McVey; 04/04/2018 – CHERWELL SOFTWARE SAYS LATEST INVESTMENT OF $172 MLN WILL BE IN ADDITION TO KKR’S INITIAL $50 MLN INVESTMENT MADE IN CHERWELL IN FEB 2017; 13/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: KKR 5Y/7Y/20Y Yen Bonds, Swaps +35/55/90bps; 22/05/2018 – KKR’S PEPPER GROUP SAYS PAUL BYRNE JOINS AS TREASURER FROM QBE; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Kkr Clo 13 Ltd; 04/04/2018 – GIBSON BRANDS: JUSZKIEWICZ, BERRYMAN ENGAGED IN TALKS W/KKR; 29/05/2018 – KKR buys BMC from private equity rivals

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 9,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93 million, up from 237,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $92.83. About 71,920 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 8.02% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO; 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 78C; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 1.88 million shares to 62,700 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 49,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,900 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold WTS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd holds 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) or 33 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co stated it has 2,173 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 14,012 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 33,712 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Art Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.02% or 6,383 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Bluestein R H And, Michigan-based fund reported 5,000 shares. 20,106 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 3,079 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,258 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability invested in 6,899 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 28.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $362.32 million for 15.59 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.