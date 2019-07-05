Kkr & Co (KKR) Market Valuation Rose While Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Lowered by $879,405 Its Stake; As Lendingtree (TREE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pier Capital Has Cut Stake

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 1,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,422 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, down from 26,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $411.12. About 68,501 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 611,355 shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181025: KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limited Partnership; Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Optiv Security Launches Comprehensive Assessments Portfolio; Advances Strategy to Enable Organizations to Rationalize and; 03/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP QTRLY FEES AND OTHER REVENUES $394.4 MLN VS $380.2 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Korian Is Said to Weigh Sale After Interest From PAI and KKR; 07/03/2018 – FTC Announces Complaint and Settlement Related to KKR’s $2.4B Purchase of Envision Healthcare Unit; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP – KIMBELL’S MANAGEMENT TEAM, LED BY CEO BOB RAVNAAS, WILL OPERATE COMBINED COMPANY FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSING; 04/04/2018 – KKR to Invest $172 Million in Cherwell Software; 13/03/2018 – KKR IS SAID TO MULL $2.8 BILLION SALE OF U.K.’S COGNITA SCHOOLS – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 24.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.9 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.54 million for 151.15 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) by 7,365 shares to 105,595 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 12,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,924 shares, and has risen its stake in At Home Group Inc.

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.49 per share. KKR’s profit will be $293.37 million for 18.29 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.