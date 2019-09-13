Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 16.13 N/A -0.37 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 26.54 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and Trevena Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kitov Pharma Ltd and Trevena Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Analyst Ratings

Kitov Pharma Ltd and Trevena Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 275.46% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kitov Pharma Ltd and Trevena Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.28% and 32.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.