Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|15.72
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kitov Pharma Ltd and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kitov Pharma Ltd and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential downside is -10.91%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
