Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 15.72 N/A -0.37 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kitov Pharma Ltd and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kitov Pharma Ltd and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential downside is -10.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.