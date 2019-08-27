Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.14 N/A -0.37 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kitov Pharma Ltd and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kitov Pharma Ltd and resTORbio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kitov Pharma Ltd and resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.28% and 54.1% respectively. Comparatively, resTORbio Inc. has 38.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has bigger growth than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats resTORbio Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.